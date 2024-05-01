Harris County deputy cruiser involved in collision with bicyclist

A Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputy cruiser was spotted with a damaged window following a collision with a bicyclist in northwest Harris County.

It happened at the intersection of SH 249 and Medical Complex Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are still emerging as authorities are investigating the incident.

Updates on the condition of the bicyclist and any safety measures will be provided as the investigation progresses.