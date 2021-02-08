Harris County deputy constable attacked on camera inside The Galleria

New surveillance camera video shows a Harris County deputy constable attacked at Galleria Mall.

The incident involves a deputy from Harris County Precinct 1, who had been working extra hours as security at Houston’s Galleria on January 29.

"It’s a very sad thing to see," said Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

The dramatic video shows the deputy get ambushed from behind. The attacker quickly reaches for the deputy’s gun as the two fall and struggle on the ground. A Houston police officer then runs to help the deputy gain control of the situation.

"[He was] attacked unprovoked," said Rosen. "There wasn’t even conversation that took place between the two of them. It could have been far worse. If this young man had gotten the gun out and shot the officer and gone into the shopping mall with a loaded firearm, there could have been all kind of devastation. Thankfully, that didn’t happen."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Jetavious Alexander Okwonna has been arrested for the January incident. The 24-year-old is now charged with assaulting a peace officer.

"I think he ought to be looked at mentally," said Rosen. "I don’t see anyone in their right mind going after an officer’s gun."

According to court documents, the 24-year-old has a history of targeting law enforcement. In 2017, Okwonna was arrested for kicking a Harris County deputy, a felony. In addition, we’re told Okwonna also was previously charged for injuring an officer in Travis County.

"Obviously, he’s got some issue with law enforcement," said Rosen. "I would love to sit down with him and figure out what his issue is with us and try to bridge a gap."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Rosen tells us the deputy involved did sustain minor injuries, but is expected to be okay.

"I’m just glad this one worked out," said Rosen. "What I’m worried about is the future. If he tries to do this again, it might not turn out as well."