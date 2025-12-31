Two deputies injured after suspect strikes patrol car, other vehicles in north Harris County, officials say

The Brief Precinct 4 authorities were called around Liberty Point and Arcadia Park Lanes. A suspect allegedly fled after crashing into a patrol car and other vehicles. He is now reportedly in custody. Two deputies were injured, according to officials. One was taken to a hospital.



Two deputies were injured on New Year's Eve after officials say a suspect crashed into their patrol car among other vehicles in north Harris County.

North Harris County: Deputies injured in crash

What we know:

Precinct 4 deputies were called to Liberty Point and Arcadia Park Lanes to look for a suspect who fled from a crash.

The suspect allegedly drove off from one crash, then was seen striking other vehicles nearby before leaving on foot.

Officials tell FOX 26 that one of the vehicles that was struck was a patrol car. Two deputies were reportedly injured, and one is being taken to a hospital.

The suspect is said to be in custody.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the deputies' conditions.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

There is no information on what led up to the crashes.