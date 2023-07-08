Harris County deputy assaulted after suspect brought gun to Splashtown

A Harris County official was hospitalized after an assault at a waterpark in Spring.

Details are limited at this time, but Constable Mark Herman says a suspect was arrested at Hurricane Harbour Splashtown at 21300 I-45 on Saturday evening.

The suspect allegedly brought a gun into the water park and assaulted a deputy while being arrested.

Authorities say the constable deputy was taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.