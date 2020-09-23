Harris County deputies continue investigation of group home accused of abuse

Harris County Constable Precinct 7 has identified Carroll Richardson, 46, as a person of interest in the case involving 40 people with disabilities living in a 4-bedroom house in Southeast Houston.

On Monday night, a welfare check prompted law enforcement to go inside the home on Long Meadow Drive. Harris County Constable Precinct 7 says Richardson is involved in the operation of the facility called Caring Hands and ran a similar operation called Blessed Hands.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

FOX 26's Maria Salazar called Richardson. He denied having any knowledge or involvement in the businesses but said the operator of Caring Hands passed away four years ago.

An attorney representing Richardson on a different case involving injury to a disabled person says she is aware her client is involved with a facility called Caring Hands but went on to say his ex-wife ran the business and she passed away years ago.

RELATED: Dozens found living in 'deplorable' conditions at unlicensed group home

Advertisement

Harris County Constable Precinct 7 reports the investigation is now in the hands of the Harris County Sheriff's and District Attorney's offices. Mary McFaden is the Division Chief of the District Attorney's Office Family Criminal Law Division. She says the case is in its early stages and complicated.

"[Investigators have] got to document. They've got to get witness statements. They got to -- may have to do some medical interviews to see really what the relationship is and then what the ability of those tenants are to make good reason and sound decisions," McFaden told FOX 26.

Those findings, she says, will determine if the facility will be classified as a group home, boarding facility, or something else for purposes of the investigation.