West Harris County: Missing 13-year-old last seen in Cypress Thursday night

article

The Brief Alivya Pettis was last seen on Cypress Pin Oak Drive on Thursday night. Alivya is a Black girl, 5'7" tall, weighs around 165-175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Tipsters can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-274-9270) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Harris County officials are calling on the public to help find a teen girl who went missing on Thursday night.

Alivya Pettis missing

What we know:

Alivya Pettis, 13, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Cypress Pin Oak Drive, near Cypress Park High School.

Alivya Pettis is a Black girl who is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs around 165-175 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and she has cuts on her left arm.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what the teen was wearing before she went missing.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Alivya Pettis' whereabouts should contact individuals through one of the following methods:

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit: 713-274-9270

Email: HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net

Call Crime Stoppers of Houston: 713-222-TIPS (8477)