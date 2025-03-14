West Harris County: Missing 13-year-old last seen in Cypress Thursday night
CYPRESS, TX - Harris County officials are calling on the public to help find a teen girl who went missing on Thursday night.
Alivya Pettis missing
What we know:
Alivya Pettis, 13, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Cypress Pin Oak Drive, near Cypress Park High School.
Alivya Pettis is a Black girl who is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs around 165-175 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and she has cuts on her left arm.
What we don't know:
There is no information on what the teen was wearing before she went missing.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Alivya Pettis' whereabouts should contact individuals through one of the following methods:
- Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit: 713-274-9270
- Email: HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net
- Call Crime Stoppers of Houston: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office