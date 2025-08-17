Expand / Collapse search

East Harris County: Man arrested for parents' shooting deaths in Crosby area, officials say

By
Published  August 17, 2025 4:56pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Christopher Leman Jr. has been arrested for his parents' shooting deaths.
    • Leman was identified as a suspect on Friday.
    • The couple were found shot in their Crosby-area home in mid-July.

CROSBY, Texas - A man is now in Harris County custody for the shooting deaths of his parents, according to authorities.

Crosby, TX shooting: Suspect arrested for parents' death

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Christopher Leman Jr. was taken into custody on Sunday. He is said to be charged with capital murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harris County crime: Man wanted for parents' deaths in Crosby area

The suspect's parents were reportedly found shot in their home in mid-July. Christopher Leman Jr. is now wanted for the shooting.

On Friday, Leman Jr. was identified as the suspect in the deaths of his parents, 75-year-old Christopher Leman Sr. and 73-year-old Mary Leman.

His bond has not been set at this time. Court records say he will appear in court on Monday morning.

What we don't know:

There is no information on a possible motive.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Wanted man accused of shooting, killing his parents in Crosby area

July 2025: Deadly double shooting

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: East Harris County: Man shot and killed, woman injured

Officials say a welfare check led to them finding a man dead with a gunshot and a woman being flown to a hospital. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports from the scene in the Crosby area.

The backstory:

On July 11, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities have since identified the man as Leman Sr.

His wife, Mary, was flown to a hospital. She was expected to recover, but authorities say she was pronounced deceased on July 13.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found dead with gunshot wound, woman hospitalized, officials say

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office, records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, and previous FOX 26 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyCrosby