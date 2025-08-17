East Harris County: Man arrested for parents' shooting deaths in Crosby area, officials say
CROSBY, Texas - A man is now in Harris County custody for the shooting deaths of his parents, according to authorities.
Crosby, TX shooting: Suspect arrested for parents' death
What we know:
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Christopher Leman Jr. was taken into custody on Sunday. He is said to be charged with capital murder.
On Friday, Leman Jr. was identified as the suspect in the deaths of his parents, 75-year-old Christopher Leman Sr. and 73-year-old Mary Leman.
His bond has not been set at this time. Court records say he will appear in court on Monday morning.
What we don't know:
There is no information on a possible motive.
PREVIOUS REPORT: Wanted man accused of shooting, killing his parents in Crosby area
July 2025: Deadly double shooting
The backstory:
On July 11, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.
When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities have since identified the man as Leman Sr.
His wife, Mary, was flown to a hospital. She was expected to recover, but authorities say she was pronounced deceased on July 13.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found dead with gunshot wound, woman hospitalized, officials say
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office, records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, and previous FOX 26 reporting.