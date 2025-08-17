East Harris County: Man arrested for parents' shooting deaths in Crosby area, officials say

The Brief Christopher Leman Jr. has been arrested for his parents' shooting deaths. Leman was identified as a suspect on Friday. The couple were found shot in their Crosby-area home in mid-July.



A man is now in Harris County custody for the shooting deaths of his parents, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Christopher Leman Jr. was taken into custody on Sunday. He is said to be charged with capital murder.

On Friday, Leman Jr. was identified as the suspect in the deaths of his parents, 75-year-old Christopher Leman Sr. and 73-year-old Mary Leman.

His bond has not been set at this time. Court records say he will appear in court on Monday morning.

What we don't know:

There is no information on a possible motive.

July 2025: Deadly double shooting

The backstory:

On July 11, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities have since identified the man as Leman Sr.

His wife, Mary, was flown to a hospital. She was expected to recover, but authorities say she was pronounced deceased on July 13.

