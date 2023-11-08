A woman was shot in the head after an apparent road rage confrontation in east Harris County. Baytown Police have charged and arrested Javonte A. White, 24, in connection with a shooting.

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman was shot in the head near the 3400 block of Garth Road on November 6 around 6:43 a.m. According to the latest update, the victim is in stable condition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Baytown police say another person drove her to the hospital in a private vehicle. Baytown 911 was notified about a gunshot victim by hospital staff. Police were told that a man in a red van with a Louisiana temporary tag fired the shot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

With only the vehicle description, Baytown detectives searched local Flock Safety cameras. Authorities say the camera footage provided crucial evidence that helped identify the suspect within a few hours of the shooting. An image of the 2000 Ford Econoline Regency van was shown to the victim's companion. He confirmed it was the exact vehicle involved in the shooting.

Baytown's detectives found the van in a retail parking lot in the 6400 block of Garth Road.

They arrested the people inside without any trouble at around 10:30 a.m. The firearm used in the shooting was also recovered from the van.