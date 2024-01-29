Harris County Precinct 4 asks for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of falsely claiming two French bulldogs posted on a neighborhood app.

Deputies responded to reports of a theft after the complaint returned home to find that their two French bulldogs were missing on January 13. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Ember Village Lane.

Initial investigation revealed that the dogs were found by a neighbor and posted on the Next Door App. This app is a social media platform for neighbors to communicate.

According to deputies, after seeing the post, the owner tried reclaiming the dogs via the NextDoor app, only to discover someone had claimed them already.

Video surveillance captured the suspect, who is described as a black woman wearing a gray coat, black pants, and red shoes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472.

