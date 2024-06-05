An arrest warrant has been issued for the ex-boyfriend of a former teacher on charges of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material. Deputy A. Diaz of the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office says the warrant follows allegations from a former Lamar Consolidated Independent School District teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The court documents named Nicholas Anthony Garcia as the man accused of sharing a sexually explicit video involving a former Lamar Consolidated Independent School District teacher. The video, which was allegedly made on school property, has circulated widely on social media.

Court documents obtained by FOX 26 indicate that Garcia and the teacher were in a two-year relationship. An argument regarding a vehicle jointly owned by the couple preceded the release of the video.

The woman sought assistance from law enforcement to retrieve the vehicle, which led to Garcia's threatening to release explicit videos and photos of her to her school district unless she relinquished a vehicle they had purchased together. He reportedly warned, "If you take away my lifeline, I will take away yours because I have explicit videos and pictures of you that I will send to the school district."

She identified Garcia by his voice during the call and through threatening texts, including one stating, "I’m going to email the school and send them the videos you made in class."

Authorities corroborated the account through text message exchanges between the accuser and Garcia. After contacting Garcia, officials stated he confessed to sending the threatening message.

The District Attorney's office has since issued a warrant for Garcia's arrest, charging him with unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

In a related background, the former teacher publicly addressed the issue, revealing her ordeal with revenge pornography. She explained that the video, originally intended for her then-boyfriend’s eyes only, was leaked.

The victim told FOX 26 she is considering legal action against Garcia and the entities that distributed the content online.

Speaking to FOX 26, she expressed regret over her decisions, noting that her ex-boyfriend had manipulated her and other women, maintaining multiple relationships simultaneously. She accused him of sharing the material as retaliation after she ended the relationship and cut off financial support. The complainant also described him as living in a car they had purchased together after losing his job.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Abner has accepted the charges against Garcia.