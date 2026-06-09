Harris County crime: Man killed, suspect detained following shooting on Little York

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in Harris County on Tuesday evening. According to Harris County authorities, officials determined a man had allegedly been shot by a former roommate. Officials said the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in Harris County on Tuesday evening.

Harris County shooting: Man killed in shooting on Little York, suspect detained

What we know:

According to Harris County authorities, officials determined a man had allegedly been shot by a former roommate on Little York Road.

Officials said the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez said the alleged shooter has been detained.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided the name of the victim or the suspect.