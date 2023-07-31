Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead after he confronted someone about their driving in a Humble neighborhood.

Deputies received a call about the shooting at the intersection of Pablo Trail and Visceral Lane just after nine o'clock Sunday night.

The HCSO reports that responding patrol units found Javier Alvarado, 22, dead from gunshot wounds. After investigating the incident, it was revealed that Alvarado confronted the shooter about their driving in the neighborhood.

Authorities say Alvarado had a handgun with him and pointed it at the other person, who responded by firing their gun. The shooter drove away from the scene but later contacted HCSO to report the shooting.

The shooter's account of events was supported by witness statements and physical evidence gathered by deputies, including Javier's recovered firearm. The shooter cooperated with the investigation and is not currently facing charges.

The case will be presented to a grand jury for further review.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.