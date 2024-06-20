The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning on the 5600 block of East Hillside Drive. According to HCSO, units responded to the scene at approximately 8:30 AM following a report of a deceased person.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Hispanic male, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, who had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds. Currently, the identity of the victim remains unknown, and there are no witnesses to the crime.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The location where the body was found is described as an abandoned construction facility. Sergeant Jason Brown of the Homicide Division noted that it is unclear why the victim was at the location. "It's possible he had permission to be there, and it's also possible he could've been squatting," said Brown.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A friend of the deceased, who frequents the area, discovered the body. However, this individual only knew the victim as an acquaintance and could not provide further identification details.

The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding his death to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.