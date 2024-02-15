Constable Mark Herman's Office seeks the public's assistance in identifying a woman suspected of stealing meat from a market.

Deputies responded to a report of suspected shoplifting at the Casa Del Pueblo Meat Market on February 14.

According to the store manager, an unidentified Hispanic or white female entered and ordered several pounds of meat from the meat counter, including chicken, fajitas, and ribeye.

Surveillance footage captured the woman moving through the aisles while placing three meat bags into her purse. Additionally, she took two meat bags from another customer's shopping cart before heading to the register. She told the cashier that she had forgotten her wallet in her car before swiftly leaving the store.

The stolen items, valued at approximately $120.00, were concealed in her purse as she left the scene. Authorities described her getaway vehicle as a white four-door sedan.

Constable Mark Herman urges anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect's identity to contact their dispatch at 281-376-3472 or their local law enforcement agency.