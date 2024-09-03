During the recent Labor Day weekend, Constable Mark Herman’s Office launched a special patrol initiative to enhance safety across Precinct 4. Throughout the initiative, officers made 768 traffic stops and conducted 22 arrests for driving while intoxicated (DWI), along with 13 other arrests.

This initiative, known as the Overtime Patrol Division Impaired Driver / Anti-Crime Task Force, ran from August 30 through September 2. The focus of the patrols was to boost visibility and enforce traffic laws, while also addressing crime with additional personnel patrolling the community.

The initiative also included efforts to target individuals who engage in criminal activities that harm residents.