Harris County crime: 2 suspects in custody after causing wrong-way crash

Two suspects are in custody after authorities said they caused a wrong-way crash on Thursday.

Suspects in custody after causing wrong-way crash in Harris County, officials say

What we know:

Officials said the two suspects fled on foot after causing the crash near the intersection of New Harmony Trail and Wendtwoods Drive.

Authorities said K9 Rambo quickly arrived on scene, picked up the track, and located both suspects hiding in the woodline.

Both individuals are now in custody. One suspect has been identified as a 14-year-old.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the second suspect.