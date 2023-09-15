On September 13, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Constable Mark Herman, the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Pettingell Way. He says a man called the authorities when he got off the bus and the 16-year-old suspect pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

After an investigation, the suspect, described as a 16-year-old Hispanic male, was identified and located shortly after. He was in possession of a loaded firearm when he was found.

The juvenile was booked in Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.