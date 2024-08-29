The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a minivan on Northbound 59 Feeder at Little York late Tuesday night. An off-duty officer stepped in to administer CPR until paramedics arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities; early reports indicate the pedestrian was jaywalking in a poorly lit area.



A woman was killed after being struck by a minivan in northeast Harris County late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on the Northbound 59 Feeder at Little York.

Preliminary reports indicate that the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk in a poorly lit area at the time of the accident.

Emergency responders from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and EMS arrived to find the female victim down on the roadway. Despite immediate CPR efforts, the woman died at the scene. An off-duty Houston Police Department officer who happened upon the accident took over life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Authorities say the driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and attempted to help the victim. They are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.