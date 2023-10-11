One person has died and others are injured after a crash in northwest Harris County on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The crash was reported in the 6800 block of Spring Cypress Road between Twin Falls Crossing Lane and TC Jester Blvd.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were taken to the hospital.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, but no further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.