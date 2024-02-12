A man is dead after a crash in northwest Harris County, and homicide investigators have responded to the scene, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Woodedge Drive near FM 1960.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a crash on Woodedge Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway and struck a tree. A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Police say he was the sole occupant.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was investigating the crash. However, around 5 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the Homicide Division and Crime Scene investigators were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.