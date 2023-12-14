One person is dead and multiple others have been taken to the hospital after a crash in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The crash occurred Thursday morning on FM 2978 near Hufsmith-Kohrville Road.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash involves an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

One of the people in the vehicle has been pronounced dead and three others were taken to the hospital in fair condition, the sheriff says.

All northbound lanes of FM 2978 have been shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.