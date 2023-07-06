Harris County crash: 1 person life-flighted after car struck backhoe near Atascocita

An intersection near Atascocita is shut down after a major crash occurred Thursday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Mark Herman says officials are on the scene at FM 1960 Road E and Timber Forest Drive after a car struck the end of a backhoe, a type of construction machinery.

According to authorities, one driver was life-flighted to a local hospital.

The intersection the incident occurred is currently shutdown and the public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.