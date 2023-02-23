article

Several Harris County Constables have a new family member after they were called to a report of several puppies in the roadway.

Officials said they were called out to the 5700 block of Old Lodge Drive as multiple puppies were in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they located the homeowner who said that she couldn't care for the puppies.

The six puppies have since found new "furever" homes thanks to Constable Deputies who rescued and adopted them.