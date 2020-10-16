Harris County Constable Pct. 4 deputies arrest rape suspect wanted out of Virginia

article

Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they’ve arrested a man wanted out of Virginia.



We’re told the man was wanted for rape and burglary with intent to commit assault.

According to Mark Herman, it all took place in the 13000 block of Champions Park Drive.

Herman said the man was caught after they executed a warrant service.

