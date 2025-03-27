Harris County Commissioners approve living wage increase for county employees

The Brief Minimum pay increases to $20/hour for employees in May 2025, $21.65/hour for contractors in July. Officials say the move addresses rising costs and promotes economic and racial justice. Over 20,000 workers are affected; the $5.4M plan is the first wage hike since 2019.



Harris County commissioners unanimously approved a historic living wage policy Tuesday, raising the minimum wage for county employees and contractors to address the rising cost of living.

Harris County approves employee wage increase

What we know:

The measure, led by Commissioners Lesley Briones and Rodney Ellis, will take effect on May 3, 2025, for county employees, who will see their minimum wage increase to $20 per hour. Contracted workers on county projects solicited after July 1, 2025, will be required to earn at least $21.65 per hour.

"Our county contractors and employees deserve better," Briones said. "Today, we said loud and clear that in Harris County, if you put in a hard day’s work, you will have the resources to support your family."

Ellis framed the move as both an economic and social justice issue. "Today’s historic measure to establish a living wage in Harris County is a step toward justice for all working people," he said.

Who Will Be Impacted?

Big picture view:

Harris County, one of the region’s largest employers with more than 20,000 workers, estimates the wage increases will cost $5.4 million.

The last county-approved minimum wage hike occurred in 2019, raising pay to $15 an hour. Texas’ statewide minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, unchanged since 2009.

Labor advocates praised the increase. Linda Morales, organizing coordinator of the Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, said higher wages benefit not just workers but the broader economy.

"Fifteen dollars an hour was a goal 10 years ago—but it’s not enough today," Morales said. "We need a policy that ensures Harris County workers have a living wage."