Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at an unoccupied church in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The fire was reported Wednesday morning on W Montgomery Road near Lincoln Drive.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office say the unoccupied building was formally a church undergoing renovations.

Officials are still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.