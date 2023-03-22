Firefighters battle fire at church in northwest Harris County
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at an unoccupied church in northwest Harris County, officials say.
The fire was reported Wednesday morning on W Montgomery Road near Lincoln Drive.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office say the unoccupied building was formally a church undergoing renovations.
Officials are still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
The scene remains active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.