Harris County man accused of child sex crime while on parole for similar offense

A sex offender has been arrested in Harris County for an alleged repeated offense months after being granted parole.

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, 33-year-old Christopher Lakner is once again accused of attempting to solicit a minor for sex after his Wednesday arrest.

Child Solicitor Parolee Arrested in Harris County

Lakner, of Channelview, Texas, is alleged to have messaged an undercover deputy posing online as a 15-year-old girl, seeking to have sex and sending lewd photos of himself.

The release from the constable’s office says Lakner faces up to 10 years’ confinement in prison if convicted, as well as revocation of his parole.

Christopher Lakner Prior Offenses

Lakner was released on parole in November 2024 after accepting a plea deal of five years in prison for a similar offense.

The release says Lakner pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor after asking another undercover deputy to help him kidnap children to be sex trafficked.

The release also mentions another case in Montgomery County, where Lakner received 10 years’ probation for sending pictures to another undercover officer.

Paroled Sex Offender Arrests

Lakner’s case is the second time in less than three months that the constable’s office has arrested a paroled sex offender for alleged child sex crimes, they say.

According to the release, a recent similar case resulted in the arrest of David Lee Sims, 46, who was allegedly found with candy and prophylactics while attempting to meet a minor for sex in Houston.

Sims had been on parole for a Montgomery County child sex-related conviction for around 90 days prior to the rearrest, the release says.

What they're saying:

"We are never going to stop doing all we can to stop sexual predators," Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said. "We are not going to let you prey on anyone, especially children."

"Children can be sitting in their own living room and fall into the clutches of an online predator who is miles away," Rosen said. "We look to their adult family members to help protect them from this kind of abuse."

What you can do:

Deputies request that anyone with information on Lakner’s involvement with minors call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at (713) 222-4929.