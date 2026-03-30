Harris County boy, 5, reportedly drowns in pool two blocks away

The Brief A 5-year-old child drowned on Monday. The sheriff says the child left their home alone and ended up in a neighbor's pool. An investigation is underway.



A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in east Harris County ended in tragedy Monday when deputies found the child in a neighbor's pool, officials say.

The drowning was reported on Waxahachie Street near Nancy Rose Street, in the Cloverleaf area.

Boy found in pool after search

Timeline:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a woman who lives about two blocks away called 911 around 12:20 p.m to report that her son was missing from her home.

She reportedly told authorities that while he was playing in front of the house, she went inside to help her daughter with something. When she came back out, he was gone.

Around the same time, the sheriff says someone called in to report that a small child was seen walking alone in the neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the area and began searching for the child. A drone was brought in and revealed a small child in the pool on Waxahachie.

A deputy jumped into the pool and got the boy out. Authorities began CPR and attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead around 1:41 p.m.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

The child has not been identified publicly.

The sheriff's office is investigating how the child got access to the pool. According to the sheriff, there is a privacy fence that the child may have climbed over, as well as an open area that was not secured.