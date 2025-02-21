Expand / Collapse search

Harris County capital murder suspect mistakenly released by authorities, now back behind bars

Published  February 21, 2025 9:38pm CST
Harris County
    • Harris County authorities confirmed a capital murder suspect was mistakenly released on Thursday night. 
    • 21-year-old Justin Tompkins was released, but later returned to the jail voluntarily on Friday after authorities initiated a search. 
    • Tompkins had been in jail since December 2022. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Jail inmate, who was mistakenly released on Thursday, is now back behind bars. 

Harris County inmate mistakenly released

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Justin Tompkins was released from jail shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday. 

Officials said initial indications are that jail staff mistook Tompkins for another inmate with the same name. 

Harris County authorities said jail staff realized the mistake on Friday night and a search was immediately launched. 

Tompkins voluntarily returned to the jail to surrender around 8:40 p.m. Friday. 

Harris County officials said Tompkins had been in jail since December 2022 when he was arrested on a capital murder charge filed by the Houston Police Department. 

Bond for Tompkins was set at $750,000. 

The circumstances behind the mistaken release will be investigated, authorities said. 

The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. 

