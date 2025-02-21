Harris County capital murder suspect mistakenly released by authorities, now back behind bars
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Jail inmate, who was mistakenly released on Thursday, is now back behind bars.
What we know:
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Justin Tompkins was released from jail shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials said initial indications are that jail staff mistook Tompkins for another inmate with the same name.
Harris County authorities said jail staff realized the mistake on Friday night and a search was immediately launched.
Tompkins voluntarily returned to the jail to surrender around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
Harris County officials said Tompkins had been in jail since December 2022 when he was arrested on a capital murder charge filed by the Houston Police Department.
Bond for Tompkins was set at $750,000.
The circumstances behind the mistaken release will be investigated, authorities said.
The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.