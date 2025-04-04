Harris County burglary suspect possibly shot accomplice: constable

The Brief A Harris County homeowner shot at two suspects attempting to break into their vehicle in the 21800 block of King Heights Lane. The suspects shot back and investigators believe one of the suspects was shot by his accomplice. Authorities identified one 17-year-old male who was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound.



Harris County authorities are investigating a shooting at a home in north Houston-area Thursday night in which a homeowner shot at burglary suspects.

Homeowner fires shots

What we know:

According to constable Mark Herman, deputies arrived at the 21800 block of King Heights Lane to investigate the shooting.

The homeowner reported two male suspects were trying to break into their vehicle.

Officials say the homeowner fired a warning shot from their bedroom window causing the suspects to run.

The suspects shot back at the homeowner and investigators believe one of the suspects was shot by his accomplice as they fled.

A 17-year-old male was confirmed to be one of the burglary suspects after he was admitted to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the second suspect in the shooting.

What's next:

A warrant will be filed against him for burglary of a motor vehicle.