After a couple was seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Harris County, authorities are searching for the suspect involved.

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to the 10200 block of Fallbrook Drive on Sept. 9 for a hit-and-run crash. When they arrived, they found a couple suffering serious bodily injuries.

The couple has been identified as Jamie and Thomas Zehring. "I want to know why you would do that to somebody," Jamie Zeroing told FOX 26.

In surveillance video, you can see a silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck with dark tinted windows and the motorcycle at the intersection of Perry and Fallbrook, just moments before the unthinkable happens.

"I think several people actually saw what happened," Zehring said. "They saw him turn into us and hit us."

The pickup pulled in front of the motorcycle.

"My husband laid on the horn at the same time, 'Hey, we're back here,'" said Zehring.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office)

Then at the intersection of Fallbrook and Sky Bird Lane, the pickup rammed into the motorcycle.

Herman says the crash forced the couple off the road and into a light pole. They were then ejected from the motorcycle.

"The next thing I know, I look over and the front of his truck was hitting me, and what I remember next was my husband laying on the ground and screaming," Zehring said

The suspect then drove away from the scene.

According to Herman, deputies are seeking information on the driver or owner of the pickup as a person of interest in this case. The pickup appears to be a silver or darker-colored GMC or Chevrolet 1500 pickup.

"If you have any information on the identity of the driver or owner of the pickup within the photos, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," said Constable Herman.