Harris County authorities arrest suspect on 3 counts of possession of child pornography

The Brief One man is facing multiple charges after being arrested on Tuesday by Harris County authorities. Lee Hobbs was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. During an interview with Hobbs, officials said he admitted to possessing the material in his online account and engaging in online conversations with others regarding the sexual abuse of children.



One man is facing multiple charges after being arrested on Tuesday by Harris County authorities.

What we know:

Lee Hobbs was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The backstory:

Authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received information regarding suspected child sexual abuse material associated with an online account.

Officials said during the investigation, detectives utilized various legal processes to confirm the presence of child sexual abuse material in the account.

Further investigation led detectives to identify Hobbs.

During an interview with Hobbs, officials said he admitted to possessing the material in his online account and engaging in online conversations with others regarding the sexual abuse of children.

Officials said detectives presented the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which accepted three felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Hobbs was arrested by authorities on Tuesday. He has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Bond for Hobbs was set at $60,000.