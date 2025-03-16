Harris County: Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Atascocita, officials say
ATASCOCITA - A person has died after being struck by a train in the Atascocita area, according to fire officials.
Deadly Atascocita train accident
What we know:
The accident happened on the section of train tracks between Walden on Lake Houston and Bridges on Lake Houston.
The track has been temporarily closed to traffic.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified and there is no information on what led up to the accident.
The Source: Facebook post from the Atascocita Fire Department