Several units were damaged in a late night apartment fire in northwest Harris County.

The fire was reported around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 13900 block of Ella.

Firefighters from Little York, Klein, Northwest and Ponderosa responded to the scene to battle the 2-alarm blaze.

Firefighters from several fire departments battled a blaze at an apartment complex on Ella.

No injuries were reported, but officials say eight to 12 units were destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters say the fire is believed to have been accidental and started near the boiler room.