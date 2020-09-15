Harris County allocating over $2M in funds for domestic violence victims

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Commissioners Court approved the allocation of over $2M to establish the COVID-19 Domestic Violence Assistance Fund.

According to officials, Harris County is allocating $2,178,550 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund into the creation of the COVID-19 Domestic Violence Assistance Fund.

The aid will go toward organizations already providing assistance and services to survivors of domestic violence in the community.

“We cannot afford to let anyone in Harris County fall through the cracks during this pandemic, and that includes those who deserve protection, care and support as a result of domestic violence.” — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

What will the funds cover?

The funds will cover costs for services for survivors and financial assistance to cover survivors’ basic needs, such as:

Childcare

Food

Transportation

Technology

Rent

Utilities

Details about how the funds can be accessed will be made public as soon as they are available.

“We need to recognize that although home is the best place for people to avoid spreading COVID, it is not the safest place for everyone to be right now,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “We must do all that we can to ensure that survivors of domestic violence can have the security they need during this pandemic and economic crisis to get into a safe situation. I’m particularly glad that the County is recognizing the importance of flexible financial assistance—especially for survivors and victims of domestic violence—to provide for the wide variety of basic needs they face.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the human trafficking office will expand to include domestic violence on Monday.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic abuse you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are unable to talk or speak safely text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

