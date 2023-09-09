Harris County 2-year-old in critical condition after possible drowning

Harris County authorities are at the scene to investigate the possible drowning of a toddler.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a private park at 2026 Connorvale Road for the possible drowning of a 2-year-old boy.

The boy was underwater for an unknown amount of time, officials say.

Gonzalez said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation. We will update this story as it develops.