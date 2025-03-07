Harris County 17-year-old indicted on terrorism charge under new Texas law

The Brief Laith Adil Shehzad was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on the felony charge of terrorism. The 17-year-old is the first person in Harris County to be charged under a recent state law, the district attorney's office says. If convicted, he faces a sentence of no less than 15 years to life.



A 17-year-old has been indicted for terrorism in Harris County, the first person in the county to face the charge under a recent state law, officials say.

Harris County teen charged with terrorism

What we know:

Laith Adil Shehzad was indicted by a Harris County grand jury for the felony charge on Thursday.

He appeared in court on Friday and was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

According to the indictment, it is alleged that Shehzac, "on or about August 18, 2024, did then and there unlawfully, with the intent to intimidate or coerce the public or a substantial group of the public, intentionally and knowingly conspired to commit an offense under Section 19.02 (Murder)."

A firearm was allegedly involved in the incident.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of no less than 15 years to life.

What we don't know:

The specific allegations against Shehzad are not known at this time. However, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said in a statement that law enforcement may have prevented an "act of mass violence".

What they're saying:

"I’m incredibly grateful to our dedicated law enforcement partners for taking action to prevent what could have been a tragic act of mass violence against innocent people in Harris County," District Attorney Teare said. "Their vigilance and commitment to public safety have undoubtedly saved lives, and we are grateful for their unwavering efforts to protect our communities. The people of Harris County can rest assured that our prosecutors will pursue this case with the urgency and integrity it deserves. I want to thank the prosecutors in our Organized Crime Division for their dedication to this case and express my gratitude to the grand jurors for their service."

Texas’ terrorism law

Dig deeper:

The Texas law went into effect in 2023.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, "The law applies to a person who commits or conspires to commit an array of existing offenses and commits or conspires to commit the offense with the intent to intimidate or coerce the public or a substantial group of the public. The offense is punishable by one penalty category higher than the most serious offense that was committed or conspired to be committed."

Click here to read the statute.