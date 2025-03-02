Harris County 16-year-old charged with murder of mother's fiancé

article

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday night. Deputies believe a man and his fiancé were arguing when the fiancé's teen son intervened. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Randall Jolley.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that sent a 16-year-old to jail Saturday night.

Teen charged with murder

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzales, deputies were called to Cornerstone Ranch Apartments in West Dallas, on South Mason Road.

Deputies found 39-year-old Randall Jolley unresponsive with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators learned Jolley and his fiancé were arguing when his fiancé's teenage son intervened and allegedly stabbed Jolley.

The teen was arrested and is facing charges of murder.

He was booked into the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department.

What we don't know:

The identity of the teen has not been released.

The stabbing is under investigation.