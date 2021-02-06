Expand / Collapse search

Harris Co. Sheriff's Office investigate drive-by shooting north of Houston

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rushworth Drive in Houston in response to shots fired.

When emergency crews arrived they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies believe the man was shot by suspects that fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry.