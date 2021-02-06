Harris Co. Sheriff's Office investigate drive-by shooting north of Houston
article
HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rushworth Drive in Houston in response to shots fired.
When emergency crews arrived they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies believe the man was shot by suspects that fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry.