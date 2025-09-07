Harris Co. man wanted for assault, arrested on kidnapping charges after SWAT standoff

article

The Brief A man wanted on an aggravated family assault warrant was arrested on kidnapping charges after a SWAT standoff in Harris County on Sunday. Deputies responded to a family disturbance and were told by an injured woman that she had been held against her will. The suspect, who was barricaded in a room with a gun, surrendered peacefully after a brief standoff.



A man wanted on an aggravated family assault charge was arrested on kidnapping charges Sunday after a standoff with a SWAT team, according to Harris County Precinct 5.

SWAT standoff ends with kidnapping charge

What we know:

Deputies responded to a family assault in progress in the 1300 block of Hidden Canyon. When they arrived, they found no immediate signs of a disturbance. A short time later, a woman with visible injuries came out of the residence and told deputies she had been held against her will and was having trouble breathing.

She also told officers the suspect had barricaded himself in a room with a loaded firearm. The deputies confirmed the man had an active warrant for aggravated family assault.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to the scene. After a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

He was booked on the active assault warrant as well as new charges of kidnapping.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.