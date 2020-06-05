Harris Co. health officials worry protests could lead to spike in COVID-19 cases

Harris County leaders and medical experts are voicing their concerns of a second Coronavirus COVID-19 wave.

So far, roughly 14,000 people in Harris County/Houston have tested positive for COVID-19.

“In Houston, there are only two types of patients,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, the Chief Medical Officer at United Memorial Medical Center. “Those that have the coronavirus, and those that are going to get the coronavirus.”

Dr. Varon is in charge of the COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in the Houston area. According to Dr. Varon, their hospital is already noticing an increased number of COVID-19 patients with more severe symptoms.

“The number of patients that we’re seeing at the hospital continue to increase,” said Dr. Varon. “We [also] have much sicker patients coming in. Much sicker than they were 3 or 4 weeks ago.”

In a press conference, Friday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says more hospital beds are being filled by COVID-19 patients in the Houston area. If the current trends continue, Judge Hidalgo worries that hospital ICU beds could exceed capacity in 2 weeks.

“It’s not the time to say red alert, but it is the time to watch and see,” said Judge Hidalgo. “There is something concerning here. We’re beginning to see an impact in our healthcare system. We are prepared to activate a medical shelter of last resort inside NRG [Stadium]”.

A multi-million-dollar “makeshift” hospital was constructed outside NRG earlier this year. It has since been taken down. However, Judge Hidalgo says they’re prepared to create another medical shelter inside NRG Stadium if needed.

While bars and clubs across Texas increase to 50 percent capacity, a march for George Floyd brought 60,000 people to Houston’s downtown on Tuesday. Medical experts worry the protests could cause a large number of people to get sick with COVID-19 at the same time.

“Some of those people are going to end up in my hospital as patients,” said Dr. Varon. “We’re going to have to help each other. We’re going to have to open beds in areas, that we’re not expecting to open. If we don’t want to have something happen, like what happened in New York.”

A new model by PolicyLab Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia predicts more than 500 new positive COVID-19 cases per day in Harris County by the end of June.

“We have to continue fighting,” said Judge Hidalgo. “If we don’t, we’re going to lead to an overwhelming of our healthcare system. The only solution to that is shutting things back down.”

“Coronavirus is still here,” said Dr. Varon. “It hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s just waiting to hit us, and we’re going to get hit.”

Medical experts recommend getting testing for COVID-19 if you’ve attended recent crowded protests.