Harris Co. Constables reminding drivers about school bus safety

Authorities in Harris County took to social media to increase awareness about the importance of school buses.

As parents know, school bus drivers do everything they can to keep children safe, but motorists are also responsible for driving safely around school buses.

Here are some safety tips for drivers:

- Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing.

- Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway.

- Slow down in or near school and residential areas.

- Look for clues - such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds, that indicate children might be in the area.

- Watch for children between parked cars and other objects.

Officials said school buses are like traffic signals:

- When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop

- When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop!

- When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution.

If you do your part, bus drivers and children will get to school and home safely every day.