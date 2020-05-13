Harris Co. Commissioner proposes property tax relief for seniors

With households across the greater Houston area under financial duress due to the coronavirus, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is proposing to drastically cut property taxes for seniors and citizens with disabilities.

Garcia’s initiative would wipe out Harris County property taxes for those over 65 years of age whose homes are valued at less than $260,000.

If approved, seniors and the disabled with more valuable homesteads would also see a tax benefit of at least $350.

Garcia says during the COVID-19 crisis, it’s the duty of government to ease the burden on the most vulnerable.

“For those that are in that exemption range, they are not going to pay a penny, I mean they are not going to pay a penny and that is where I am most excited because we need to make people understand that the Harris County Appraisal District which is not run and operated by the Commissioner’s Court, although they may be increasing property values 10 percent every year, we are doing our part to make sure that we are providing relief for those that we can support at this particular time,” said Garcia.

Garcia hopes to get a vote on his property tax reduction measure for seniors at the May 19th meeting of Commissioner’s Court.

“I really don’t care of the County can afford it. The County can. At the end of the day, we should be thinking about the community.. and if government has to take a haircut, so be it, “ said Garcia.

Advertisement

MORE: Deadline to protest property appraisals comes Friday