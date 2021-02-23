Harris Co. Attorney launches independent investigation of winter blackout

News of the simultaneous resignation of multiple sitting board members of the state's Electric Reliability Council comes as Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee launched his own investigation, seeking both the cause of and culpability for the deadly and damaging Texas blackout.

"Harris County residents deserve to know what happened, who made which decision and whether this could have been avoided or mitigated," said Menefee.

While multiple governmental entities have initiated probes and likely litigation, Menefee says residents who suffered in the state's largest County need their legal representative digging for answers and demanding accountability.

"We saw that in 2011 after there was a hard freeze event FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) made specific recommendations after an investigation was launched by FERC and several state agencies including the PUC after the recommendations were issued we know that the problem was not fixed which is why where we are today," said Menefee.

Menefee will seek official approval for both the investigation and subsequent legal action at Friday’s meeting of the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.

"Our state government has time after time worked to undermine local control, but its high-time we got involved in the process and advocated for the people of Harris County," said Menefee.