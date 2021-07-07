Happy birthday Tom Hanks: Watch these free movies for his 65th

Actor Tom Hanks celebrates his 65th birthday on July 9 and Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, has a selection of movies featuring Hanks to help you celebrate the icon.

The two-time Academy Award winner got big breaks in "A League of Their Own" (1992), "Big" (1988) and "Splash" (1984).

Hanks earned his Academy Awards for his 1993 role as a lawyer suffering from AIDS in "Philadelphia" and as Forrest Gump in the eponymous 1994 film.

RELATED: Movies and TV series coming to Tubi in July

Hanks later stepped into the role of director, assisting Steven Spielberg in 1998’s "Saving Private Ryan" before going on to star in Spielberg’s "Catch Me If You Can" in 2002 and "The Post" in 2017, among other titles.

He also voiced Disney’s "Toy Story" character Sheriff Woody.

You can stream these titles featuring the star actor for free on Tubi:

Mazes and Monsters (1982) — Starring Tom Hanks, Wendy Crewson, David Wysocki

"When a college student and his pals play their favorite board game in a fabled local cavern, fantasy and reality merge into a harrowing escapade."

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 13: Tom Hanks walks a red carpet on October 13, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

The Great Buck Howard (2008) — Starring John Malkovich, Colin Hanks, Emily Blunt, Tom Hanks

"When his career performs a vanishing act, a pompous magician hires a law school drop-out and a fiery publicist to help him stage a dazzling comeback."

Misery Loves Comedy (2015) — Starring Kevin Pollak, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Fallon, Judd Apatow, James L. Brooks, Tom Hanks

"Are all comedians miserable? Kevin Pollak explores the emotional journeys of over 50 famous comics to learn what drives them to be so funny."

RELATED: Get your fill of nostalgic TV classics on Tubi

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

Advertisement

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.