Hadley Street shooting: 21-year-old killed while out with friends, suspect on the run

The Brief A 21-year-old was shot and killed in downtown Houston while out with friends early Sunday morning. The victim and a group of friends confronted a suspect who was breaking into one of their vehicles when the suspect shot them. Another victim, 24, who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.



A night out for a group of friends ended in a deadly shooting in downtown Houston early Sunday morning and has sparked an investigation by Houston police.

The 21-year-old victim was out with friends when they confronted a suspect who was breaking into one of the friends' group member's vehicle.

Hadley Street shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Hadley Street deadly shooting

What we know:

Around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, Houston police were called to 305 Hadley Street after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they learned 21-year-old and 24-year-old men were shot. The 24-year-old was shot in the arm and the 21-year-old was shot in his upper extremities.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the 21-year-old dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Hadley Street shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Investigators learned the victims were out with friends when they were told someone was breaking into one of their vehicles. When the group confronted the suspect, they shot the two members of the group before leaving the scene.

Houston police describe the suspect as a Black male, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and his hair in locs with yellow or gold tips. He was wearing all black.

What you can do:

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.