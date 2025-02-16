Harris County: Man found shot to death outside Crosby home, sheriff says

The Brief The shooting was reported shortly after noon on Sunday on Zinn Drive. Deputies found a deceased man with gunshot wounds lying in the driveway. Suspect(s) fled the scene.



A man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a Crosby home on Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Zinn Drive shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly after noon in the 500 block of Zinn Drive near Highway 90.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased white male around 25 years of age lying in the driveway with several gunshot wounds. Any suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene before deputies arrived.

"It's a pretty long driveway, I don't know about 20 feet or so. So there is a residence up front, there is a house behind that residence, and he was found right before the other house in the back," said Sgt. Gren Penkins with the Harris County Sheriffs Office.

What we don't know:

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

"We have not identified him. At this point, the information that we have so far this individual does not live there, and we are getting that information from the owner of the property not the person who currently lives there," said Sgt Penkins.

There is no information on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Harris Co. Sheriff's Deputies did take one male in for questioning. Investigators on scene say that male arrived at the scene after they did.

Neighbors react to the news

What they're saying:

Maria Rodruguez says she has lived on Zinn Drive for 21 years, and she is used to the sound of gun shots.

"I never been 100 percent safe since I been here but it's a way to make a home for my kids," Rodruguez said, "In 21 years this is the 5th time they killed somebody in this area."