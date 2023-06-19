Dessert for breakfast? Häagen-Dazs is introducing a new line of ice cream-inspired yogurt products.

The yogurt, called Cultured Crème, is said to be inspired by the rich taste and texture of ice cream.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

It will come in six flavors including vanilla, strawberry, coffee, lemon, blueberry and black cherry.

According to General Mills, a longer fermentation process results in a thick, creamy texture reminiscent of ice cream, and their blend of dairy cultures results in a smoother taste than the slightly sour taste of traditional yogurt.

SUGGESTED: How Modelo was the one to dethrone Bud Light as top-selling US beer, according to analyst

The company also says the yogurt will contain real fruit and fresh milk and cream, and won’t contain artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources.

Look for the product in stores by the end of the month for $1.99.