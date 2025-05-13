H-E-B make-up theft suspect found to be wanted in Ohio for sexual assault

The Brief Harris County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $2,000 worth of cosmetics from H-E-B. Investigators learned the man is also wanted out of Ohio for sexual assault.



Harris County authorities arrested a man suspected of stealing from H-E-B only to learn he is wanted out of Ohio.

H-E-B theft leads to wanted man

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman reports deputies arrived at the H-E-B at 5251 FM-2920 Road and arrested a suspect accused of shoplifting $2,850.50 worth of products.

According to images shared by Constable Mark Herman's Office on Facebook, majority of the stolen merchandise appeared to be cosmetics products.

After further investigation, deputies learned the suspect was wanted out of Ohio for sexual assault and probation violation in a larceny case.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials have not released the suspect's identity.