When is H-E-B open on Thanksgiving in 2025?

Stores across Texas have altered the hours of operation for the Thanksgiving holiday. H-E-B is among several grocery store chains that will be open for at least part of Thanksgiving day.



If you need to make a last-minute run for the secret ingredient of the mashed potatoes you promised to bring to Thanksgiving this year, you’re in luck.

Most grocery stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving day, but many have altered the hours of operation.

Beloved Texas-based grocer H-E-B will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day with curbside delivery available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and home delivery available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

H-E-B’s pharmacies will be closed on Thursday.

When will Central Market, Joe V’s and Mi Tienda be open on Thanksgiving?

H-E-B also owns and operates Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda.

Central Market: All Central Market stores in Texas will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Joe V’s Smart Shop: All Smart Shop locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mi Tienda: Mi Tienda stores will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day.

